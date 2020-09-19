STEWART, DOROTHY Dorothy Stewart (nee McCabe), in her 97th year, passed away peacefully at Riverwood Senior Living, Alliston on September 10, 2020, beloved wife of the late Fred Stewart. She is the loving mother of Allan, Cathie Hayes, and Gary. Fondly remembered by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Due to the global pandemic, a private graveside service has been held at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Bolton. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Details to follow. If desired, donations may be made to Christ Church Anglican, Bell Tower Restoration, P.O. Box 567, Bolton L7E 5T4 (www.christchurchbolton.ca
