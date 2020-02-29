|
|
TSAFAROFF (DIMOFF), DOROTHY November 5, 1927 – February 16, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dorothy Tsafaroff on February 16, 2020 at St. Michael's Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Boris Tsafaroff; loving daughter of the late Atanas and Mary Dimoff; loving mother of Gay Phillips (Wayne) and Roxane Scott (Tom); cherished grandmother of Jai Bot (Fernanda), Nicole Tidwell (John), George Dickson (Alexandra), Tanya Keck (Peter), Beau Dickson (Monique); beloved "Baba Do" to great-grandchildren Harley, Landon, Leela and Larkyn and great-great-granddaughter Layla; loving sister to John Evans (Helen) and Gloria Evans Farkas. She touched the lives of many with her love, generosity and vibrant spirit. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Michael's Hospital for their exceptional care and compassion. She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family and friends. A private family memorial service will be held. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to St. Michael's Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 29, 2020