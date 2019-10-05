KIRKEY, Dorothy Violet It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear Dorothy on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the age of 83. Predeceased by her husband George. Loving and devoted mother of Michael and his wife Lorraine. Cherished Baba of Christopher. Dorothy will be dearly missed by her brothers Les (Patricia) and Paul (Bev) Chapski. Predeceased by her brothers John and Donald Chapski and sister Elsie Szorobura. Dorothy will be fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Boulevard) on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. and Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Panakhyda Saturday 6:30 p.m. Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at St. Demetrius Ukrainian Catholic Church, 135 La Rose Avenue, Toronto, on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 1 p.m. Interment: St Volodymyr Ukrainian Cemetery. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 5, 2019