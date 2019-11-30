Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOROTHY WEST. View Sign Service Information Paul O'Connor Funeral Home 1939 Lawrence Avenue East Scarborough , ON M1R 2Y8 (416)-751-7890 Obituary

WEST, DOROTHY (nee BRAIDEN) Dorothy passed away in Toronto on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in her 98th year. She is survived and deeply missed by her son David (Elaine) and grandchildren Jessica, Charlotte and Alexis Jordan and Braiden West as well as an extended family of nieces, nephews and their children. She has been reunited in heaven with her beloved husband Bill, daughter Anne Marie (Sam) Jordan, brothers Harry, Martin and Manley, sister Ruth and parents Albert and Sarah. Dorothy was born and raised in Toronto and after high school worked in retail and then banking. In 1943, she responded to a newspaper ad looking for women to work in the securities field. While she assumed this was a banking related position it was, in fact, the start of two years intelligence work at Rockefeller Center in New York for The Man Called Intrepid. Dorothy stayed there until the end of the war, loving the city, the nightlife and even meeting Frank Sinatra. After the war, Dorothy bumped into Bill West, whom she had known previously, on a streetcar and told him to "give me a call sometime". That call led to a wonderful marriage lasting over 68 years. Dorothy became a mother and homemaker raising Anne Marie and David. Returning to the workforce in the 1960s, Dorothy eventually spent over ten years at Toronto City Hall. Dorothy embraced life and lived a very active social life, from spending time at Precious Blood parish and Catholic Women's League events, to many years at the Officers Mess, to travelling, particularly to Barbados, to see her daughter and granddaughters, to regular visits to her favourite casinos. She loved time with friends and having the extended family and their children at their Woodland Beach cottage. Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at Paul O'Connor Funeral Home, 1939 Lawrence Avenue East, Scarborough, on Friday, December 6th, from 3:00-5:00 and 7:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral mass to be held Saturday, December 7th at Precious Blood Church, 1737 Lawrence Avenue East, at 12:00 p.m. "Knees up Mother Brown"

