WIGGINS, DOROTHY (DOT) (nee KRAUSHAAR) May 5, 1930 – September 20, 2019 Quietly at home as was her wish. Beloved Wife of Donald (deceased). Much loved Mother of Alison, John (Gloria), Jennifer (deceased), Peter, and Jeffrey (Beth). Dear Grandmother of Jeremy (Tomoe), Cassidy, Christopher, Jennifer, Jenni (Jamie), and Justin. Sister-in-law to Gordon (Terri), and Aunt to Robert (deceased). Very sadly missed by all. Thanks to the Mackenzie Health Emergency staff, especially Dr. Lee. Many thanks to the wonderful, caring nursing staff at Delmanor, Elgin Mills. At Mum's request, no flowers and private family arrangements.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 23, 2019