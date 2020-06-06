DARNLEY, DOROTHY WINIFRED (nee BOVAIR) At home with her family, on Thursday, June 4, 2020, Dorothy Darnley (nee Bovair) passed away at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late David Darnley and much loved mother of David (Heather), of Toronto, Doug (Brenda), of Pickering, Donald (Chris), of AB, Diane (Vincent) Doyle, of Oshawa, Drew (Sharon), of Lakefield, Donna (late Antonio) Cornacchia, of AB and Dennis (Edgar) of Picton. Dorothy was the proud grandmother of 16, great-grandmother of 14, and was predeceased by her siblings, Margaret, Fred, Norm and Joyce. Family interment June, 2021, at Pine Hills Cemetery, Toronto, beside her husband. Memorial donations to the Odette Cancer Centre, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Whattam Funeral Home, 33 Main St., Picton, ON. whattamfuneralhome.com
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 6, 2020.