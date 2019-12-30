WRIGHT, DOROTHY "DOT" Passed away peacefully, on December 25, 2019 at the wonderful age of 96. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Robert and son-in-law Adrian. She is survived by her four children, Donna, Susan (Howard), Michael and Sandy (Katie); six grandchildren, Kyle, Alanna, Justin, Brandon, Jacqueline and Danica; and one great-grandchild, Ari. Visitation and Funeral Service will be held at the Kopriva Taylor Funeral Home in Oakville, Saturday, January 4th. Visitation 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Service 1:00 p.m., with a reception to follow. Further details at www.Koprivataylor.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 30, 2019