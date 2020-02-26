Home

Dorothy Wylie "DOT" ATTWOOD


1938 - 2020
Dorothy Wylie "DOT" ATTWOOD Obituary
ATTWOOD, Dorothy "DOT" Wylie We will miss everything that was you. It is with sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Mum. After the news of her being sick, she passed rather quickly and left us at 9:46 p.m., on Sunday, February 23, 2020, just 3 weeks shy of her 82nd birthday. She leaves behind family and friends who will miss her dearly. Both her daughter Jacquie, and her son Scott want to thank all who passed along stories, and came to say goodbye. Condolences may be left at www.aftercare.org. and any contributions in her honour to the are welcome.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 26, 2020
