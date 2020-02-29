|
|
ATTWOOD, Dorothy Wylie (nee BLACKLEY) March 18, 1938 - February 23, 2020 It is with great sorrow that the family of Dorothy Attwood of Bowmanville announce her passing at Lakeridge Oshawa Hospital Palliative Care Unit, in her 82nd year, following a short illness. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband Roderick (1988), and she leaves behind her children Jacquie and Scott, and one granddaughter, Charlotte. Dorothy was a special 'nana' to many neighbourhood kids, including; Emily and Cole, and Emma who all cherished her deeply. Dorothy will be remembered for her love of the Beaches area of Toronto where she lived for many years, enjoying walks along the boardwalk, and browsing in the many shops along Queen Street. There will be a tree planted in her honour this spring at Ashbridges Bay, one of her favourite parks. Dorothy, still with her Perth Scottish accent, was a great storyteller and it was never a boring 'cuppa' tea when you were in her company. Dorothy was a retired Sears Canada employee where she worked for many years, accumulating countless friends. Cremation to take place on February 26th, with a celebration of life to follow with the tree planting in the spring. Our thanks to everyone at the Lakeridge Oshawa Hospital for their sincere understanding and compassion during Dorothy's stay.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 29, 2020