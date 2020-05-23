DORRITT AMY PAUL
PAUL, DORRITT AMY (nee PIGGOTT) Passed away at age 102, on May 16, 2020. Predeceased by her husband George and her sister Ruby Piggott. Interred at York Cemetery on May 25, 2020. Born in Port of Spain, Trinidad, W.I. Immigrated to Canada in 1962. It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of our loving and devoted mother, Dorritt Paul, who touched the lives of so many people. Beloved Mother of Margery Hussey (Geoff), Kathleen Sampson (Selwyn), Winston Paul, Jocelyn Barrows (Joseph – deceased), Brenda Suedath (Bee), Michael Paul (Hope) and Cheryl Paul (Pinky). Cherished grandmother of Brian Paul (Shirley-deceased), Jolyon Hussey (Shannon), Tiffany Hussey (deceased), Daryl Sampson (Angela), Roger Sampson, Karen Sampson, Chantal Sampson, Tara Barrows, Jonathan Barrows (Julianna), Jason Suedath (Laura), Amy Paul and Alexandra Paul. Lovingly remembered by her great-grandchildren, Melana and Nicohlas Roberts, Tinika, Octavia and Janae Sampson, Lauryn and Sean Hussey, twins, Nina and Dayna Hussey, Carmen and Maximillian Barrows. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Foundation Fighting Blindness, The Scott Mission and Toronto General Hospital. Dorritt will be forever remembered and forever loved. A celebration of her life will be announced at a future date.

Published in Toronto Star on May 23, 2020.
