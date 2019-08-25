McCARTHY, DOUG It is with unbearably heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of our rock, Doug McCarthy, on August 21, 2019. Loving husband of Kathy (Nee MacKie), devoted father of Kevin and Heather. Predeceased by his father Wilf McCarthy and mother Lillian Knowles (Tomlinson). Doug's culinary prowess and passion as a gardener ensured our environment was a welcoming and beautiful home. We will miss and love him forever. The family will receive friends at the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595, on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of service in the chapel at 11 a.m. A reception with light refreshments will follow at the funeral home. Following the reception all are welcome back to Doug and Kathy's home for a reception and walk through Doug's beloved gardens which he loved so very much. If desired, memorial donations may be made to The Scott Mission or a charity of your choice and are greatly appreciated. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 25, 2019