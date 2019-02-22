RUTHERFORD, DOUG Passed away peacefully, at Southlake Regional Hospital, on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, in his 92nd year. Beloved husband of the late Doreen. Loved father of Gordon, Patricia and Carol. Proud grandfather of Daniel, Sarah (Sean), Michael and Jaime; and great-great-grandfather of Asa. Doug and Doreen were married for 60 years and are together again. A private family service will be held. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2019