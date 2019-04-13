Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas A. (Doug) JONES. View Sign

JONES, Douglas (Doug) A. 1938 - 2019 Born in Toronto on December 8, 1938, Doug passed away peacefully at Markham Stouffville Hospital on April 10, 2019, after a courageous 11-month battle with Glioblastoma. Beloved husband of Susan for 50 years. Loving Dad of Karen (Pete Hencher) and Laurie (Derek Parker). Cherished Grandad of Olivia, Kurt, Connor and Hayley. Survived by his sisters Marilyn (Margery Smith) and Janice (Morrow Stevenson), sister and brother-in-law Linda and Keith Worth, along with nieces and nephews. Doug will be lovingly remembered and missed by his family and friends forever. Doug felt blessed and grateful for the 60 years he worked in the Communications Industry making many friends along the way. A Celebration of life will be held at the Thompson Funeral Home, 530 Industrial Parkway South, Aurora, 905-727-5421, on Thursday, April 18th from 2-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sunnybrook Odette Cancer Program or Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences and information can be found at



