HAIN, DOUGLAS ALEXANDER September 26, 1941 - March 21, 2019 Doug passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 21, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at a hospice in Etobicoke. Beloved father to children Cara (Blair), Bain and Gordon. Adored by his grandsons Luke, Dylan, Blake and Drew. Cherished by his partner for life Jill and the rock at the centre of the Hain family. Over a 50 year career as a teacher, he was always appreciated and admired by colleagues and students alike. His friendships lasted a lifetime - with many dear friends from childhood, university (McMaster '64) and the University Naval Training Divisions (UNTD). The camaraderie he cultivated throughout his teaching years in Lindsay and Lahr (Germany) as well as at Kipling Collegiate and the Etobicoke School of the Arts filled his life with joy. He had endless energy and commitment to the UNTD Association (past President and Secretary), West Toronto Junction Historical Society and as the last Clerk of Session for Victoria Royce Presbyterian Church. Known for organizing social gatherings with his friends and retired colleagues he was the man who brought people together. Whether in Toronto or at the cottage in Lake of Bays he always found time to see the joy in life. To all who knew him, he was a gentle, gracious and kind soul. He will be sorely missed. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W. (east of the Jane subway) on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service to be held in the Chapel on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. For those who wish, donations may be made to or to a charity close to your heart. Online condolences available at



