Douglas Allan SHANAHAN

SHANAHAN, Douglas Allan It is with great sadness that Doug's family announces his passing on February 9, 2020. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Ruth Gardner Shanahan, her twin sister, Rhoda, his parents, Joseph Emmett and Hilda and brothers, Jack, Ron, George (Buddy), Norm and Dave. Respected brother of Paul and Sandra, and especially missed by his loving sister Kay. Adored father of Colleen (Dave), Cindy (Chris) and Cathy (Fernando), and proud Grandpa of David, Shannon and Jacqueline. Doug will be remembered for his work ethic, his unassuming and quiet nature, his big smile and even bigger heart. The family would like to thank the staff of the McCall Centre for their care of and compassion toward Doug during his final months. Friends and family may visit on Friday, February 14th, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. West (north side of Lake Shore, East of Kipling). A Funeral Service will follow at 12:30 p.m., in the chapel. Interment at Springcreek Cemetery. If desired, donations to the or Diabetes Canada in Doug's name would be appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 12, 2020
