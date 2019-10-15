LEPPEK, DOUGLAS ALVIN Peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the age of 73. Beloved husband of Linda Leppek (nee Gabel). Loving father of Maggie McTaggart and Jon Leppek. Doug is survived by his sister Dianne Crosbie. He will be dearly missed by his extended family and many friends. As per his wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Doug's Life will be held at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), Burlington (905-632-3333), on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in memory of Doug are asked to please consider the Heart & Stroke Foundation, GHDSA (Golden Horseshoe Disabled Sports Association) or the . www.smithsfh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 15, 2019