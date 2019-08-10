BLOOR, Douglas Anson Passed away peacefully on August 7, 2019 at Sunnybrook Hospital at the age of 95 with family by his side. Beloved husband of the late Shirley. Cherished father of Debbie (Richard Smith), Jim and Lesley. Loving grandfather of Allison, Kassie, Taylor and Dalton. Loved by all who knew him. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff at the Veterans Centre - Sunnybrook Hospital for their care and compassion. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Veterans Centre at Sunnybrook Hospital.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 10, 2019