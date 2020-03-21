|
CORREOSO, DOUGLAS ANTONIO Passed away peacefully at home, on March 4, 2020, in the company of loved ones, at the age of 92. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 69 years Vivienne Correoso (nee Scott), his children Donna, Michael and Wendy (Carl), his grandchildren Lauren (James), Sarah, Adam, Ryan, Erica and Olivia, along with everyone who knew him. Shortly after marrying, Doug and Vivienne decided to emigrate from their home in Jamaica, where Doug was born on June 3, 1927, to start their lives together by moving to Toronto, ON in 1951. Once there, Doug worked multiple jobs while also taking accounting, taxation and business law courses which helped him secure a position with the Herbert A. Watts Company in 1960. He quickly became a catalyst in the successful growth of the company as well as a trusted employee of the owner. Alongside his peers, they initiated a buyout of the company from Mr. Watts at the time of his retirement launching Doug's career as a successful business owner. Doug worked hard and never failed to live by his motto: "look after your pennies and the dollars will look after themselves." It certainly worked and he was able to retire at the ripe old age of 55. Spending time with friends was his passion and hobby -- be it on cruises, vacations in Florida, weekends in Trout Creek, or evenings of cards/dominoes, dinner parties and legendary New Year's Eve celebrations. He was a loyal friend and consummate host who spared no expense to make sure his guests left happy and full. We are sincerely grateful to his caregivers Kay and Sharlene, along with all the LIHN aids/nurses, who worked so hard to care for Doug in his final days. An announcement of a Celebration of Life Service to be held at Highland Funeral Home will follow.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2020