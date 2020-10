BAYNHAM, DOUGLAS ARTHUR October 30, 1952 - October 3, 2020 Passed away peacefully, at Michael Garron Hospital, with his beloved wife of 20 years Pauline and dear friend Heather by his side. He was predeceased by his parents Douglas and Mary (Green) Baynham. His amazing singing talent will be greatly missed. His greatest passion was as a dog whisperer for 15 years. Doug will be remembered as being loving, caring, talented and kind.



