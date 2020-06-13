DOUGLAS "DOUG" BLACKBURN
BLACKBURN, DOUGLAS "DOUG" Passed away peacefully on June 6, 2020, in his 94th year, in Barrie, Ontario. Dear son of the late Frank and Hazel Blackburn. Beloved husband of the late Betty (1980) and the late Evelyn (2012). Loving father of Steve (Vanessa), Scott (Hope), Karen (Neil), the late John, and step-father of Lorne (Helen) and Kevin (the late Donna). Grandpa/Poppa of Daniel, Anne, Alexander, Kyle, Nathan, Liam, Jacob, Devin, Lindsay, Ryan, Mei Ling, Mindy, and Casey. Great-grandfather of 10. Doug was very proud of his 42 years working in Toronto at Bell Canada. In memory of Doug, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada. Online condolences may be made at www.peacefultransition.ca You are with us always

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 13, 2020.
