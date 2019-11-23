BROOKS, DOUGLAS Passed away at the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre on November 14, 2019 at the age of 98 with his daughter, Christine Crawford, at his side. Douglas was the loving and beloved husband of Patricia who predeceased him in 2009. He was one of eight children of Christopher and Ida Brooks and is survived by one sister, Kathleen Hendricks. Douglas, his three brothers and one half-brother all served in WWII. He was one of the remaining survivors of the Dieppe Raid from the Royal Regiment of Canada. Douglas lived at the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre since 2014 and his family would like to send heartfelt thanks to all the staff and volunteers for the warm, courteous and thoughtful care he received. Douglas was cremated without a service at his request. His ashes will be scattered next spring at the Elgin Mills Cemetery.

