DOHERTY, Douglas C. P. Eng. 1930 - 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Douglas C. Doherty at Ian Anderson House on July 14, 2020, at the age of 89 years. Douglas leaves behind the love of his life; his wife Ann Marguerite, his daughter Deborah (Luis), his son Drew (Alison) and his grandchildren Jennifer, Vanessa, Alexandra and Cameron. Douglas was predeceased by his older brother William (Bill) in 2015. Douglas also leaves behind his many nieces and nephews. Douglas was born in Toronto. He attended Aurora High School, and then followed both his father and brother to the University of Toronto's Faculty of Applied Science and Engineering, where he graduated with honours in Civil Engineering in 1952. Douglas was employed by the City of Toronto for more than 35 years, serving as the Director of Engineering and Programming, Director of Public Works and Deputy Public Works Commissioner. He worked as the city engineer during the expansion of the R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant, the construction of the CN Tower, and the expansion of Toronto's water main and storm sewer infrastructure development. He took pride in his career, his strong work ethic, and his service to the municipality and residents of Toronto. He was a proud member of and served in various volunteer positions with the Professional Engineers of Ontario and the American Public Works Association. In 1989, he assumed the helm of Toronto Hydro as General Manager. During his time leading the organization, he was responsible for implementing the efforts to bury hydro lines across Toronto's streets. He retired in 1992. Throughout these years, Douglas loved spending time with his family. This involved summer road trips throughout Ontario and Quebec and spending many summer weekends at the family cottage on Pigeon Lake. In retirement, he and Ann were so fortunate to spend time with friends, golfing, playing cards and gardening. The Doherty family would like to thank the staff of Ian Anderson House, who provided compassionate and supportive care for Douglas at the end of his life. A celebration of Douglas' life will be planned on a date in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in Douglas' memory to the Ian Anderson House in Oakville, Ontario (http://www.ianandersonhouse.com/donate.html
