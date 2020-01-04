|
|
CHAMBERS, Douglas Cameron It is with profound sadness that the family announces the peaceful passing of Doug with family by his side on December 30, 2019, at the age of 72. He was predeceased by his parents Jean Mildred Cameron (Chambers) and Harry Chambers and his faithful companion Lily. He is survived by his siblings Carol, Donna, Paul, Susan, their spouses and many nieces and nephews. Doug also leaves many friends and family in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. Doug had spent many years living abroad in Australia, England and South Africa. He had traveled the World extensively and numerous times. He was a history buff, avid reader, talented writer, animator and cartoonist, old film connoisseur, wrestling fan, trivia master and our walking encyclopedia. He had worked for Hanna-Barbera, National Film Board and was a retiree of the Toronto Police Service. Many thanks to the Wellington Retirement Home and the Village of Wentworth Heights for their care and compassion. Thank you to Ron Hutchison for giving Doug the opportunity to be a proud contributor to his latest published book. Isle Beyond The Sea Where wild winds ne'er held revelry, But fulfilled are the balmy skies With spicy gales from Paradise; These gales that waft the scent of flowers That fade not and the sunny hours Speed on, nor night, nor shadow know. Following Doug's request, there will be no visitation or service and cremation has taken place. We were blessed to have you in our lives. You shall never be forgotten. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020