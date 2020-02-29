|
McGIBBON, Douglas Cameron It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Douglas Cameron McGibbon, on February 23, 2020. Loving son and best pals with his mom Diane (George), he will be greatly missed by his brother Steven, his Aunt Bev and Uncle Merle, Aunt Pat, Uncle Harry, his cousins, Jennifer, John and Vanessa, and all of his many aunts, uncles and cousins. Doug was a wonderful and caring dad who raised his girls on his own. Briana, Ashley, Hanna, and special thanks to his oldest daughter Brittany for all her support; she was by his side until the end. Last but not least, he will be missed by his faithful and loyal companion, his dog Bear. If desired, donations in memory of Douglas can be made to the Humane Society. Memorial service to follow at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 29, 2020