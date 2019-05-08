MacPHERSON, Douglas Campbell 1954 - 2019 It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that the MacPherson family announce the peaceful passing of Douglas MacPherson in Brampton Civic Hospital, on Friday, May 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia for 40 wonderful years. Loving father of Gordon (Heather), Laura (Tom Klimovski) and Cameron (Jhoana). Cherished grandfather to Audrey, Petra and Ethan. Survived by mother Nancy MacPherson and sister Dianne Homiak (John). Douglas devoted his life to serving others and worked as a police officer until his retirement in 2010, he loved playing the guitar, adopting dogs and spent many hours coaching youth baseball in Brampton. We are comforted to know that his love will continue to live on in his circle of family and friends. Family and friends may gather at the Andrews Community Funeral Centre - 8190 Dixie Road, Brampton (north of Steeles Avenue), 905-456-8190, on Friday, May 10th from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Chapel of the funeral home following the visitation at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Online condolences and information at www.andrewscommunity funeralcentre.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 8, 2019