CORIN, DOUGLAS CHARLES Peacefully into the arms of the Lord with his family by his side in his 89th year at the Scarborough and Rouge Hospital - Birchmount Site on Monday, September 2, 2019. Predeceased by his loving wife of 47 years Christine Grant. Cherished and greatly missed father to Scott (Jane) and Michelle (Allan). Much loved grandad to Stephen and Shawn both of whom he was extremely proud of. He will be missed by his grand retrievers Dexter, Gilda and Beau. Dad was a 40 year employee with Bell Canada and enjoyed most of his summers at the family cottage where he will be missed. Visitation will be held at the Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Ave E., (at Midland) on Wednesday, September 11th from 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Thursday, September 12th at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Scarborough and Rouge Hospital - Birchmount Site ICU or 3D would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 7, 2019