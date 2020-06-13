DOUGLAS DAVID FERRIE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DOUGLAS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FERRIE, DOUGLAS DAVID Douglas David Ferrie died on June 5, 2020, at Scarborough General Hospital, at age 92. He was born in Toronto on January 11, 1928, and lived in the city his whole life. He was an electrician and a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers for over 70 years. He was predeceased by his father Alastair and mother Lillie (Hall), whom he looked after for many years. He was also predeceased by his brother James and survived by his sister Dorothy Brookfield. Doug is survived by his nephews, Stuart, Robert, and Douglas Ferrie and niece Sandra McNamara, all of whom he was very close to, and with which he shared his time generously. He also much loved his many grandnieces and grandnephews, whom he supported in any way possible.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved