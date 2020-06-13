FERRIE, DOUGLAS DAVID Douglas David Ferrie died on June 5, 2020, at Scarborough General Hospital, at age 92. He was born in Toronto on January 11, 1928, and lived in the city his whole life. He was an electrician and a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers for over 70 years. He was predeceased by his father Alastair and mother Lillie (Hall), whom he looked after for many years. He was also predeceased by his brother James and survived by his sister Dorothy Brookfield. Doug is survived by his nephews, Stuart, Robert, and Douglas Ferrie and niece Sandra McNamara, all of whom he was very close to, and with which he shared his time generously. He also much loved his many grandnieces and grandnephews, whom he supported in any way possible.



