JUTZI, Douglas Earl Passed away suddenly in his 77th year, of heart illness, in his home in The Beach, Toronto, on November 19, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife Anita Neufeld Jutzi in 1996 and his parents Alvin (1999) and Verna (2008), of Baden, Ontario. He is survived by his brother Bruce (Pearl Scheifele), of Ottawa, niece Christina (Kevin Adams), grandnieces Abigaëlle and Eleanore, of Ottawa and nephew Daniel, of Ottawa. Douglas retired as director of rehabilitation services, Goodwill Industries, Toronto in 1996. He had also worked for the Toronto Association for Community Living, other social services agencies and taught at the secondary school level in various settings, including a year in Hong Kong. Of agreeable disposition, Doug was warm, friendly and a serious history buff, very widely read. A memorial will be arranged. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Mennonite Central Committee.

