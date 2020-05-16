SPROUL, DOUGLAS EARL 1930 - 2020 Born in Toronto, on April 27, 1930, Doug is survived by his two brothers, Roy (Ruth), of Wellington County and Bruce (Jim), of Victoria, BC; his wife, Evelyn; and predeceased, in 1998 by his first wife, Mary Unitt. Doug is also survived by his three children - Cathy (Bob), Peter (Karen) and Sandy (Richard), as well as his two stepdaughters, Heather (Dave) and Deb. He was "grandad' to six grandchildren - Meghan, Erin (Braeden), Alex (Katie), Courtney (Tyler), Sarah (Jordan) and Laura. He was very proud to be a great-grandfather to little Rowan. Doug worked most of his professional career as a Service Manager at IBM. In that time, he worked at IBM offices in Ottawa, Kingston, Raleigh, NC and Toronto. Doug retired in 1987. Doug was a talented and creative person. He had a large workshop and could build, design and fix just about anything. One of his favourite hobbies was wood carving and his beautiful carvings provide a lasting memory for his family. Doug loved cottage life. Perhaps his favourite pastime was sitting on the deck of his cottage. His children and grandchildren are so fortunate to have this wonderful legacy as a reminder of Doug's ambition and foresight. In his later years, with his wife Evelyn, he travelled extensively across Canada and throughout the world. Cruising and beach holidays were among his favorite winter activities. When not travelling, he pursued his passion of clock making, while also discovering new activities of curling, lawn bowling and bridge. Doug passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020, at the age of 90 at the Ajax Pickering Hospital, after a short illness. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date, after the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are lifted. Memorial donations may be sent to the charity of your choice.



