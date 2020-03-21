|
|
PEZZACK, BA, LLB, DOUGLAS EDWARD We celebrate the life of an amazing husband, father and grandfather, the true patriarch of our family. Sadly, Doug lost his battle with cancer on March 14, 2020, his 83rd year. Predeceased by his wife Donna of fifty-five years, and survived by his children David (JoAnne Cutler), Sarah (Jonathan Hess) and Susan (Craig Swinwood); proud Papa of Ben, Hannah, Abby, Harry and Sam. Predeceased by his parents John and Helen, and survived by siblings Mary, Bob, Eleanor and Anne, many loving brothers- and sisters-in-law, and nineteen nieces and nephews. A native Beacher, Dad attended Malvern Collegiate Institute and was a graduate of the University of Toronto and Osgoode Hall Law School. After some time in private practice, he joined Bell Canada's Law Department to take over their litigation department, where he remained until his retirement in 1996 from the position of Vice President and General Counsel. Dad's early years were highlighted by golf; he was an avid member of Scarboro Golf and Country Club for twenty-five years before being bitten by the tennis bug, and together with Mom enjoyed many years of club tennis in North York. Our deepest thanks to Dr. Trinkaus and Dr. Abosh at St. Michael's Hospital, and to Dr. Kitchens and his team at Bridgepoint palliative care unit. Cremation and a private family service has taken place.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2020