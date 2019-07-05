Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOUGLAS EDWARD WILLSON. View Sign Service Information Chapel Ridge Funeral Home 8911 Woodbine Avenue Markham , ON L3R 5G1 (905)-305-8508 Obituary

WILLSON, DOUGLAS EDWARD RCAF #10 Squadron WWII February 1, 1923 – June 30, 2019 The family is saddened to announce the peaceful passing of Douglas (Doug) on Sunday, June 30, 2019, in his 97th year at Credit Valley Hospital. He was the beloved husband for over 60 years of Phyllis, who passed in July 2009. Devoted father of Ian (Audrey), Patty (Pat) and David. Loving grandfather (Poppa) to Tiffany (Jake), Amanda (Brian), Nicole (Tyler), Megan and Susan (Ezio). Great-grandfather (Great-Poppa) to Wyatt, Kinley and Nora. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him for his generous heart and quick wit. Interment will occur Monday, July 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Brougham Pioneer Christian Cemetery, 3550 Mowbray Street, Brougham. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., the Chapel Ridge Funeral Home, 8911 Woodbine Avenue, Markham. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to The National Air Force Museum of Canada (Trenton, ON), Brougham Pioneer Christian Cemetery (Brougham, ON), or Pickering Museum Village (Pickering, ON). Complete biography details and online condolences at:



