TOMLINSON, DOUGLAS ELMER (Owner - Able Cleaners, Port Credit) Peacefully on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Trillium Health Centre, at the age of 90. He reunited with the love of his life, Lois, on what would have been her 85th birthday. Also predeceased by his son Brian, and his siblings. Sadly missed by his children, Debbie Mosquera (Oscar) and David (Kathy). Cherished Pappa to Robyn Silmer (Lance), Sam (Sara), Katherine Hessey (Andy), Rebecca Happy (Phil), Ellen (Everton) and Julia (Claude). Great-grandfather to Suzanne, Claire, Valerie, Scott, Sofia, Bronson, and 2 on the way. A celebration of Doug's life will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at St. John's Dixie Cemetery and Crematorium from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Willow Room. Service to begin at 11:30 a.m., 737 Dundas St. E., Mississauga (www.stjohnsdixie.com). Arrangements entrusted to Chapel Ridge Funeral home (www.chapelridgefh.com). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or CAMH.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 12, 2019