DODDS, DOUGLAS FRANCIS With great sadness, we announce the sudden passing of Frank, at the age of 63. Son of the late Raymond and Frances Dodds. Dearly loved brother of Catherine, Doreen (Stephen), Michael and the late Patricia. Uncle Frank will be greatly missed by his nephews, David Grant (Wanda), Jim and John Belanger and Steven Grant. Cremation has taken place. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 23, 2019