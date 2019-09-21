FLEESE, Douglas Francis After a long struggle with Multiple Sclerosis, Douglas died on September 18, 2019, at the age of 76. Survived by his wife Rosaline, children Douglas (Connie) and Margaret (Kevin), and grandchildren Katie, Conor and Evan. A special thank you to Bill Carr for sharing our journey and to Dr. L. Huang and the staff at West Oak Village for the excellent care he received. A private family burial will take place. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 21, 2019