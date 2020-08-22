1/
DOUGLAS FRANK STITT
1953 - 2020
STITT, DOUGLAS FRANK August 14, 1953 - August 17, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Doug. Doug passed peacefully at home with his family by his side. Beloved husband of Paula for 37 years and proud father of Joanna (Benjamin). Doug will be lovingly remembered by his extensive family and friends. Due to the circumstances surrounding COVID-19, a private service will be held. Paula and Joanna wish to thank the nursing staff from Spectrum and the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care for the great support that was given. As expressions of sympathy, donations to The Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care via http://tlcpc.org/, The Odette Cancer Centre via https:// donate.sunnybrook.ca/tribute (select Odette Cancer Centre), or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 22, 2020.
