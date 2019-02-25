Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOUGLAS GEORGE WATT. View Sign

WATT, DOUGLAS GEORGE Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal. Peacefully passed with his sweetheart Jacqueline, and his children by his side at Trillium Long Term Care Facility in Orillia on Thursday, February 21, 2019 in his 84th year. He was a loving husband to Jacqueline, the true love of his life, and brother to Mary, Norma and David (Elisabeth). Proud father of Debrah (Michael), Judy (Gordan), Susan and John (Alice). Grandfather to Christopher, Jacqueline, Tyler, Connor, Quinn and Charlie. Doug (Poppy) lived his life to the fullest. He lived his dreams and was happiest on the water with his family, sailing with the sun on his face and the wind at his back. He smiled every day, and always had a twinkle in his eye. There will be no funeral or service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer Society of Canada or more specifically, https:// www.theaftd.org/get-involved/ways-to-give/ for those that wish to do so. Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

