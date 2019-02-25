WATT, DOUGLAS GEORGE Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal. Peacefully passed with his sweetheart Jacqueline, and his children by his side at Trillium Long Term Care Facility in Orillia on Thursday, February 21, 2019 in his 84th year. He was a loving husband to Jacqueline, the true love of his life, and brother to Mary, Norma and David (Elisabeth). Proud father of Debrah (Michael), Judy (Gordan), Susan and John (Alice). Grandfather to Christopher, Jacqueline, Tyler, Connor, Quinn and Charlie. Doug (Poppy) lived his life to the fullest. He lived his dreams and was happiest on the water with his family, sailing with the sun on his face and the wind at his back. He smiled every day, and always had a twinkle in his eye. There will be no funeral or service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer Society of Canada or more specifically, https:// www.theaftd.org/get-involved/ways-to-give/ for those that wish to do so.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOUGLAS GEORGE WATT.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 25, 2019