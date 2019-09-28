GARBIG, DOUGLAS GORDON Died at home on September 18, 2019 with his wife at his side. He was the adored husband of Carol and the much loved step-father of David and Tina Lyden and grandpa of Caitlin Muscat, Molly and Beth Lyden. On the death of her parents, Doug became Caitlin's guardian, a role that he filled with immense love and kindness. Caitlin will miss him greatly. Doug also leaves behind to mourn his sister, Diane Harvey (UK). Doug was predeceased by mother, Margaret, sister Sharron, step-daughter Debbie Muscat and her husband Peter Muscat. Doug practiced law in Toronto for 30 years. He was a decent, honourable and compassionate man. There will be a gathering of friends at his home. Contact [email protected]
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 28, 2019