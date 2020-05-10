PARK, DOUGLAS GOWANS On Monday, May 4, 2020, a gentle soul left us. Everywhere he went throughout his 92 years he sowed seeds of kindness and nurtured them with love and happiness. Life was "tremendous" and the multitude of friends he acquired along the way attest to his outgoing personality. Beloved husband of Lorna (deceased 2010) of 57 years, father of Jane (Graham Fawcett) and Kathy Baxter, grandfather of Kristin Baxter (Ryan) and Eric Baxter (Chrystal) and great-grandfather of Sterling. Doug was a valued employee of Ontario Hydro for 40 years. He was a dedicated Rotarian for 47 years with the Don Valley and Bowmanville clubs and was instrumental in starting many initiatives which are still in place today. Memorial visitation will be at Morris Funeral Chapel located at 4 Division Street in Bowmanville, Ontario, in the future when we all can gather to remember Doug. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his honour to the Rotary Club of Bowmanville's Matawa First Nations Literacy Initiative program, or the Canadian Blood Services. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.morrisfuneralchapel.ca
Published in Toronto Star on May 10, 2020.