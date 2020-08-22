LEGGAT, Douglas Grant October 1925 - February 17, 2020 In his 95th year, born in Hornpayne, father Leo Leggat, mother Marie (nee Foise). Husband of the late Frances (nee Zuber) for almost 50 years. Predeceased by brother Raymond, sisters Gertrude, Jean and Elizabeth. Survived by his daughter Joan (Greg), grandsons Douglas (Karin) and Brian (Stephanie) and great-granddaughter Emily. Douglas enlisted in the RCAF at an early age and served overseas in WWII. Longtime employee of the Canadian National Railway. An avid amateur hockey player, hunter and fisherman, Douglas enjoyed travel in Canada and USA by RV. Cremation has taken place. Interment at Innisvale Cemetery, 9th Line Innisfil.



