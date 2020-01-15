Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for DOUGLAS THOMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOUGLAS HAROLD THOMPSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOUGLAS HAROLD THOMPSON Obituary
THOMPSON, DOUGLAS HAROLD Passed away suddenly on Sunday, January 12, 2020 in his 80th year. Beloved husband of Olivia Thompson and the late Sylvia (1995). Loved father of Cindy (Wayne), Jim (Lisa), Jennifer, Leslie (Paul) and predeceased by Linda. Loving grandpa of Samantha (Ryan), Vanessa, Joselyn, Zachary, Emily, Travis, Matthew, Hailey and great-grandpa of Grace, Everett and Benjamin. Dear brother of Doreen (late Bill), late Ruth (late Al), Lenore (Ray), Evelyn (late Paul), Sharon (Ron) (late John), Art (Shirley), late Kenny (Ann), Donald (Evelyn), David (Brenda), Kevin (Lorie), Brenda (Dana) and the late Valorie. Visitation will be held at the Drury Funeral Centre, 519 Victoria St. E., Alliston, on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 12 noon until time of service at 1 p.m. Interment Alliston Union Cemetery. If so desired, memorial donations to the or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOUGLAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -