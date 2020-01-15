|
THOMPSON, DOUGLAS HAROLD Passed away suddenly on Sunday, January 12, 2020 in his 80th year. Beloved husband of Olivia Thompson and the late Sylvia (1995). Loved father of Cindy (Wayne), Jim (Lisa), Jennifer, Leslie (Paul) and predeceased by Linda. Loving grandpa of Samantha (Ryan), Vanessa, Joselyn, Zachary, Emily, Travis, Matthew, Hailey and great-grandpa of Grace, Everett and Benjamin. Dear brother of Doreen (late Bill), late Ruth (late Al), Lenore (Ray), Evelyn (late Paul), Sharon (Ron) (late John), Art (Shirley), late Kenny (Ann), Donald (Evelyn), David (Brenda), Kevin (Lorie), Brenda (Dana) and the late Valorie. Visitation will be held at the Drury Funeral Centre, 519 Victoria St. E., Alliston, on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 12 noon until time of service at 1 p.m. Interment Alliston Union Cemetery. If so desired, memorial donations to the or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 15, 2020