DOUGLAS HOLMES GOODLAND

DOUGLAS HOLMES GOODLAND Obituary
GOODLAND, DOUGLAS HOLMES 71, son of the late Tom and Jean Goodland passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He is survived by his sister Pat who was with him at the end. Thanks to Paul Fox, Rosemary Sloot and Charles and Sandy Magee and all the medical staff at London's Victoria and Parkwood Hospitals for their support and care of him. At Doug's request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Following cremation Doug will go on his final canoe trip to his spiritual home of Lake Temagami. London Cremation Services.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 11, 2020
