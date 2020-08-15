MAWSON, Douglas Ian November 30, 1950 - July 24, 2020 Douglas was smart, well educated, very caring, loving, a gentle soul and a kind man to everyone. He touched everyone's heart and lives by bringing everyone together with his generosity. Creating friendships and love between all of us and him, which brought him joy. He is truly going to be missed by many! Keep 'em Flying Douglas! We love you! Private services have been conducted by the Trull Funeral Home. In 2014, Douglas and Allan Mawson created The Elizabeth Mawson Theatre Legacy Fund to be dedicated to the development of new theatrical works at Confederation Centre in their mother's name. If you'd like to make a donation in memory of Douglas, you can do so online at www.confederationcentre.com/support under
the "Mawson Fund".