ROBERTS, Douglas Ivor Passed away peacefully on October 23, 2019 at the age of 86. Born in Hamilton, Ontario on Novermber 2, 1932 to the late Ivor and the late Rita. Loving father to 2 daughters, Janine Lynne and Debbie Lee (Robert). Cherished grandfather to his 3 grandchildren Cody, Christy and Kyle. Dear great-grandfather to Beyah. Doug worked for Financial Collections Agency for over 25 years. He had a passion for travel, mostly Puerta Vallarta for years and loved to play poker. After retiring he settled in Manitoulan Island where he enjoyed nature and the peace and quiet. He came back to Toronto in 2012 due to illness. Currently residing in Strathaven Nursing Home in Bowmanville, Ontario. The family would like to thank Strathaven for the wonderful care and compassion he has received. Private family gravesite service will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. He will be missed by all. Rest in peace dad.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 26, 2019