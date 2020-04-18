GERRARD, Douglas James With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Doug, April 12, 2020, at Mississauga Trillium Hospital, due to complications of a lengthy illness. His loving wife of 35 years, Jan, was at his side. Loving and devoted Father to Jennifer and Joanne Young (Kevin); Grandpa to Dillon and Graydon. Loving Stepfather to Kim Clarke (Grant) and Dana Clarke (Eric); Grampa to Brenna and Cassidy. Doug was predeceased by his parents, Jim and Jean, and is survived by his sister, JeanAnn (Rob) and brother, John (Jean), as well as extended family in Scotland. Doug had a personality larger than life, full of charisma and charm, and his sense of humour warmed everyone. He was a naval pilot in the Canadian Armed Forces and continued flying his own plane until he replaced it with his sailboat "Cachet", and became a member of the Port Credit Yacht Club. Following retirement, Doug restored classic Corvettes, including his beloved 1978 Silver Anniversary Corvette. Doug was a Rotarian, for 10 years with the Toronto Club and 30+ years with the Streetsville Club. He was also a proud Mason, Shriner, member of the Royal Canadian Legion Streetsville and Probus Club of Streetsville. He would often be seen at community events, flipping pancakes at the Bread & Honey Festival, selling Waffle Sandwiches at Mississauga Ribfest and BBQing at Canada Day events. Doug's passion in Rotary was community service and he was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by Rotary International, a Volunteerism award by past Mayor Hazel McCallion, Queen's Silver Anniversary Award by Mayor Bonnie Crombie, and was the recipient of many Paul Harris Fellowships, the highest honour Rotary can award. Doug was the driving force behind the resurrection of the Mississauga Rotary Camp Enterprise, a business leadership workshop for local high school students at the UTM campus. Over the course of 25 years he personally impacted and inspired the lives of over 2000 youths, providing them with valuable tools for future success. He was awarded another Lifetime Achievement award by the Streetsville Rotary Club for his work with the Camp. Our family wishes to express deep gratitude for the caring staff at the Moir Centre, Queensway Trillium site. To honour Doug's spirit of community service, we ask that you find a cause that is meaningful to you and volunteer your time. A cremation is planned, and a Celebration of Life will take place at an appropriate time in the future.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.