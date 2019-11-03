NAYLER, DOUGLAS JAMES Passed away peacefully at his home in Peterborough on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at age 86. Doug Nayler, originally from Toronto, was the son of the late Dorothy and Tommy Nayler. Loving Husband of Joy for 59 years. Devoted Dad of Carolyn (Adam) Parker. Doting Grampa of his five grandchildren: Sam, Eliza (Jason) Durie, Maggie, Helen, and Betsy. Brother of the late Ken (Ruth), Lorraine (Bob) Connell, the late Olive, Margaret (the late Russell) Langfield, and the late Bob Nayler. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews, extended family, and friends. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Doug's life will be held at HENDREN FUNERAL HOME, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield, on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. If desired, memorial donations to the Peterborough Salvation Army Breakfast Program may be made by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling, 705-652-3355.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 3, 2019