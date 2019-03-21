LYMAN, DOUGLAS JOE It is with heavy heart, the family of Douglas Joe Lyman (Lyman Plumbing) announces his peaceful passing at the age of 77, surrounded by his loving family, March 15, 2019. Doug will be greatly missed by his loving wife Margaret of 48 years, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and siblings. LOVED BY ALL. Celebration of Life will be held at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 547, 1017 Robinson St., Belle Ewart, ON, March 23, 2019 from 2-6 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2019