ROGERS, DOUGLAS JOHN January 5, 1933 - November 12, 2019 Loving husband of Edna for 64 years. Father of Kevin (Faye), Dena (Chris), Richard (Marilyn), Chris (Carol), and Rob (Jean). He leaves behind 8 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. Much loved brother of Joan and brother-in-law to Gill. Predeceased by his loving sisters Joyce, Phyllis and brother Reg. Uncle Doug will be missed by many nieces and nephews and extended family. Doug arrived in Canada in 1957 and started with the City of Toronto waterworks department. Edna followed behind a few months later. They moved to Waltonice Road and spent 60 years in the neighbourhood. A celebration of Doug's life will be held at BENDALE BIBLE CHAPEL, 330 Bellamy Road (south of Lawrence) on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 11 a.m., reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Children's Aid Foundation of Canada. www.cafdn.org
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 23, 2019