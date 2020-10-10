1/
DOUGLAS JOHN TYLCOAT
TYLCOAT, DOUGLAS JOHN Passed away peacefully, on October 1, 2020, at the age of 95. Doug will be greatly missed by his loving niece Michele (nee Re-Vett) and "nephew-in-law" Michael Kapec, and family and friends in England and Canada. Predeceased by his sister Doreen; loving wife and best friend of 50 years Irene (nee King); sister-in-law Iris (nee King) and Iris' husband, Edward Re-Vett; and Stella and Iwan Kapec. Doug and Irene spent many years sharing their love of ballroom dancing. Now they are reunited. Many thanks to the staff at Centenary Hospital: Dr. Syed and 5-East; Dr. Marcus, Dr. Duzenli, Yad, and the 4th floor Margaret Birch West team. And love and appreciation to all the Nurses, PSWs, Doctors, and staff at Fieldstone Commons LTC for taking such great care of Doug for almost 10 years. We think of you as family. To every soul who ever cared for Doug, we thank you. Per Doug's wishes, there will be no Service or Memorial. Cremation has taken place. Please make a donation to the charity of your choice.

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 10, 2020.
