TODD, DOUGLAS JOSEPH After a courageous and lengthy battle with cancer, it is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Doug, at home on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in his 79th year. Doug was the beloved husband and best friend of Lorraine throughout their 56 years of marriage. Loving Father to Janice (Ken Fitger) and Lori (Patrick Gallo). Very proud Papa to Tyler, Jordan, Connor, Lucas and Kaitlyn. Brother to Ernest (Joan), Maureen (Gerry) and the late Leslie (Marilyn), Beverley (Sheldon) and Shirley (John). Doug taught plumbing apprentices at George Brown College for over 35 years, the final 10 years as Chair Person in the Trades Division. After retirement, he kept himself busy working for the City of Vaughan and The Town of Whitchurch Stouffville as an Inspector. Doug enjoyed spending his winters in Florida and also enjoyed his daily visits to "The Shop." The family wishes to thank the medical staff at the Odette Cancer Centre at Sunnybrook Hospital and Dr. Urban Emmenegger for his caring and compassionate support during Doug's many years of visits to the hospital. Thanks to Dr. Sarah Barclay for her kindness and also the PSWs and nurses who cared for him at home over the past eight weeks. Donations in Doug's memory may be made to Prostate Cancer Canada or The Terry Fox Foundation. Due to the current situation, a Celebration of Life with family and friends will be held at a later date.



